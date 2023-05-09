After a dominant season that saw the Central Arkansas softball team set program records and milestones aplenty, the team was rewarded with a plethora of postseason awards, the ASUN announced. With three superlatives and nine players on all-conference teams, the Bears were well represented on the lists of the best players in the conference this season.

Second year head coach Jenny Parsons was named the Unanimous Coach of the Year after guiding the Bears to their first outright regular season conference championship in 2023. Under Parsons' guidance, Central Arkansas won a program record 39 games in the regular season, including the first season with 20-plus wins in conference. Central Arkansas remains one of just ten teams with fewer than 10 losses as the NCAA reaches the conference tournament stage of the year.

