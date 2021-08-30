The Central Arkansas football Bears are about to embark on a new adventure.
One that includes a transition year of playing against old and new conference foes.
The Bears, earlier this year along with the rest of the UCA athletics program, announced they would depart from the Southland Conference and move to the ASUN Conference.
The ASUN Conference is forming a football conference, of which UCA will be an inaugural member, along with Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State and North Alabama.
However, due to only having five current members in the ASUN, the ASUN and the reformed Western Athletic Conference football conference have joined in partnership to allow these transitioning teams to compete for an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
Under NCAA rule, a conference will need six schools in order to qualify for an automatic bid, therefore the partnership was born.
This will give UCA one final shot to play former Southland cohorts Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin as all four teams head to the WAC.
“I think that’s a big deal for us because we have such a large number of Texas kids in our program,” Bears head coach Nathan Brown said. “A lot of those schools recruited our Texas kids, so to get an opportunity to go back to Texas is huge for them and their families. It’s somewhat of a farewell tour for some of them. They’re excited about the change, too. Our recruiting footprint will stay in the Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston areas. We’ve done so well there, we’ve just shifted a little more southeast with where we’re playing.”
Brown is no stranger to transition as he was a player at UCA when the school made the jump from Division II competition up to Division I FCS play.
“As a player, I was a part of that last Gulf South Conference Championship in 2005 and then in 2006, we made the jump to the Southland Conference,” he said. “We dealt with the transition time then. Not being available in the playoffs even though we had some teams that could have made some runs in the playoffs. It’s unfortunate that the NCAA doesn’t allow that.
“I was a part of that conference change, the switch and the new energy. Those football teams really relished on that and we ended up having success seasons for three or four straight years when we really shouldn't have been because we were a Division II team turning into a Division I team.
“This is different from that. This is going from one conference to another, but with that comes change and with that should come with a renewed attitude and renewed energy. I think our players are really showing that throughout the summer.”
The eventual transition in the ASUN Football Conference, which will happen in 2022, is a welcome change for Brown and his Bears.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “It’s different. It’s change. We’ve spent 12/13 years in the Southland Conference. I think any time you get a challenge, it ignites your program a little bit. Guys are excited. Our coaching staff is sold on this move. Dr. [Brad] Teague and president [Houston] Davis came to us to fill us in on what their vision was for the ASUN.
“You listen to commissioner [Ted] Gumbart and his passion and future thoughts about the ASUN. It doesn’t take long to get excited about it. It’s an opportunity to play some of those WAC schools that are former Southland schools that we know, but we’re also getting some new blood in our schedule like Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky, and in the future North Alabama and Kennesaw State. We’re excited about it. I think it will be a positive move in the long run.”
The Bears are also making the transition to new turf which features a deeper purple that better reflects the school’s colors as well as the Bear head logo and ASUN Conference logos.
The field also features the saying, “Fear the Stripes” on the opposing team’s sideline.
Otherwise, this is a similar Bears team that jump out in front of everyone last year and played a nine-game schedule last fall.
UCA kicks off the season Sept. 4 against Arkansas State in Jonesboro.
The Bears play their first game on "The Stripes" on Sept. 18 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
