Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.