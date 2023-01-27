x

Central Arkansas' Camren Hunnter is fouled while making a move to the basket against North Florida on Thursday at the Farris Center in Conway.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

A pair of double-doubles carried the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a big 88-85 overtime victory over the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday night at the Farris Center.

UCA (7-15, 2-7) got a huge basket from redshirt freshman V.J. Reeves with 16.6 seconds left for an 86-83 lead. UNF (8-13, 3-6) made a pair of free throws with 12.2 remaining. Junior Collin Cooper answered with a pair at the free-throw line one second later to make it a three-point game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.