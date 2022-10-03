Playing on “The Stripes” for the first time in a month, the University of Central Arkansas Bears exploded for 42 second-half points in romping to a 49-20 ASUN Conference victory over the Top 25 Austin Peay Governors on Saturday at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.

UCA (2-3, 1-0) led 7-6 after an eventful but low scoring first half, but then scored three times in the opening five minutes of the third quarter to blow the game open. The Bears had a season-high in points despite gaining just 311 yards on offense, They did it by getting touchdowns from six different players, including four different receivers. The Bears opens the inaugural ASUN football season 1-0.

