Leave it to the Central Arkansas Bears to take a 24-0 lead with 12:47 left in the first half to have to come back and beat Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
“One thing I said at halftime was this is the exact reverse of what they did to us at their place,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said after his team won 37-25. “We were down 17-7 at halftime, scored, scored, scored and made it a ball game at the end. I cautioned our guys and said they are going to try to do the same thing. I was joking up and down the sideline in the fourth quarter saying we can’t do anything without drama. We don’t win without drama. I thought our guys have poise and have been in situations and thought they responded well and got the win.”
The Bears started firing on all cylinders in what was a revenge game after EKU beat UCA 31-28 Oct. 24 in Richmond, Kentucky.
Sophomore running back Cameron Myers received the opening kick at the 4 and took it 96 yards for a touchdown – the first since Dwayne Smith returned a kick 93 yards in 2016.
A 30-yard field goal by sophomore punter Seren Hughs-Ford, who took over kicking duties with both junior kicker Hayden Ray and freshman Chandler Caughron out, put the Bears out in front by 10 five minutes into the game.
Then, junior quarterback Luke Hales, who filled in for starting junior quarterback Breylin Smith, hit sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson on a 69-yard bomb for a score.
Senior running back Kierre Crossley punched the ball in for a 2-yard score on a drive that started at the opposing goal line, giving UCA a 24-0 lead.
But back came the Colonels.
Struggling starting junior quarterback Dakota Allen, who was filling in for injured regular starting sophomore quarterback Parker McKinney, was substituted for freshman Isaiah Velez.
The last time the Bears faced EKU, McKinney was injured, leaving Allen to come in and lead the Colonels to a final game-winning drive.
Like last game, the change in quarterbacks worked for EKU as UCA had little answer for Velez on both the ground and through the air.
Velez came in on the Colonels’ second drive of the second quarter and led EKU to a field goal off the foot of senior kicker Alexander Woznick.
After a Hales interception, the Colonels’ drove down the field and junior running back Alonzo Booth punched it in from eight yards out.
The quarterback change led to Brown to utter, “we’re getting pretty tired of playing two quarterbacks.”
Earlier in the week, Brown had said Allen coming into last game caused fits for the UCA defense, and it was more prepared for Allen in this contest.
However, the leash was short with Allen.
Allen wasn’t having a bad day to that point, but EKU wasn’t able to move the ball like it did with Velez.
The halftime break didn’t reset things like the Bears wanted as a Woznick field goal, a 2-yard touchdown pass from Velez to senior wide receiver Keyion Dixon and a Velez 2-yard rush gave EKU a 25-24 lead with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
But, like Myers’ 96-yard touchdown run sparking the UCA offense, he nearly broke another as he caught the ball about three yards in the end zone and took it to the Colonels’ 44.
With the Bears now marching toward Bruce Street, confidence was there once again and both offense and defense regrouped to carry UCA to victory as freshman running back Marshun Douglas scored on a 1-yard rush and Hales threw his second touchdown of the game on a 12-yard pass to junior wide receiver Lujuan Winningham.
All but one score in the game came as both teams drove toward Bruce Street as they were playing with the wind.
“We’re getting used to the wind factor,” Brown said. “We’ve played three or four of the windiest games I’ve ever been a part of. I wasn’t expecting it to be this windy today, but it was. That was kind of the strategic move on my part and it about came back to bite me.
“I wanted to take the wind in the fourth quarter. They took it in the third quarter and they had a lot of success with it and I took it in the fourth quarter and we had a lot of success with it.”
UCA was also down several players like Smith, Ray, Caughron, as well as freshman defensive back Nick Nakwaasah and senior defensive lineman Austin Norris all out due to positive COVID tests or contact tracing.
Hales wasn’t perfect in his relief of Smith as he threw two interceptions, one of which came on a forced throw from his back foot as he evaded one defender and had another defender coming at him.
Apart from the two picks, Hales completed 20 of 32 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.
Hudson finished with 154 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
