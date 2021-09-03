For the second consecutive season, the Central Arkansas Bears football team heads to Jonesboro to take on FBS foe Arkansas State.
Last season, the Red Wolves got the better of the Bears in a rainy 50-27 win on a rainy, cold day in northeast Arkansas.
Weather looks much better this time around as the two teams kick off the 2021 regular season.
However, this year’s iteration of Red Wolves will look much different than last year’s.
Former Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson left in the offseason for Utah State, and new ASU vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Tom Bowen hired former University of Tennessee head coach Butch Jones to commandeer the Red Wolves.
With Jones’ hiring, several new players have enrolled at Arkansas State.
“We’re excited about preparing for a relatively unknown team,” UCA head coach Nathan Brown said. “When I say that, I’ve mentioned this before, offensively, they have their offensive coordinator back, but coach Jones is an offensive guy. We’re having to watch old Tennessee and Alabama tape. We’re also watching Arkansas State tape from last year to try and figure out what the mesh is going to be. There’s a lot of unknowns.”
From 2013 to 2017, Jones spent time as the University of Tennessee head coach after previous stops at Central Michigan and at Cincinnati.
Since he was fired from Tennessee, Jones has held different positions on the University of Alabama coaching staff.
Another new face the Bears have to prepare for is Arkansas State assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Rob Harley.
Harley spent the previous six seasons at the University of Pittsburgh as the linebackers coach.
“We’ve watched a lot of Pitt tape,” Brown said. “That’s part of the chess match is trying to find out what they’re going to try to do on offense, defense and special teams. It is a new staff and a lot of new faces on their two-deep.”
Brown did say that his Bears are familiar with some of the Red Wolves players from last season and his players are playing with a chip on their shoulder because of last year’s loss.
Because of all the newness, however, Brown said the team has been working on themselves in preparation for Arkansas State.
“We’ve been really focusing on ourselves, doing a lot of good versus good, maybe more than we may have in the past, at least in my time as a head coach,” he said. “I will put an emphasis on our guys doing what I call ‘fastball work.’ We’re still getting work on Arkansas State and normal game prep stuff, but we’re spending a lot of time on ourselves because there are a lot of unknowns. Whether we face a three-down or four-down front or if they’re a rush-heavy team, we can figure that out pretty quick. I feel like we can be more accomplished if we work on ourselves and keep ourselves sharp.”
Though this year’s Red Wolves present a lot of new faces and a new coaching staff, it’s something the Bears have faced before.
“It’s difficult because this is the third year in a row we’ve faced a new staff, and we’ve had some success,” he said. “Two years ago, we knocked off Western Kentucky. Last year with Austin Peay, in the week zero game, that was a new staff. Coach [Mark] Hudspeth had moved on and they had an interim coach, and we didn’t really know what they were going to do. This isn’t unfamiliar territory for us. There’s teams all across the country that are having to do this like we are.
“It’s tough because you know what kind of track record coach Jones has and his success. Every stop he’s had, he’s been fairly successful. Arkansas State had a pretty good offense in the past. Are they going to lean on the offensive coordinator or the head coach’s experience? On defense, you know they’re probably going to run a Pitt-type defense. We’re pretty confident on what they’re going to do on defense.
“Offense is really the wild card. It’s difficult, but it’s something that coach Kitchens and our defensive staff has worked a bit of overtime to watch coach Jones’ offense and the different stops he’s made.”
As for what this game means for UCA, Brown said it’s huge for recruiting.
“Arkansas State has been one of the better Group of 5 teams over the last eight to 10 years,” he said. “Just look at their track record in what they’ve produced is phenomenal at the Sun Belt level. We compete with them in recruiting within the state walls and they come out ahead a lot. We’d like to go out and beat them on some kids they’re recruiting. That 2016 win, that really springboarded us for bragging rights within the state walls and set up for a good season.
“Winning games like this will allow us to continue to grow. When you can prove that you can win games against teams like Arkansas State, that’s huge. A lot of kids we have right now were recruited by Arkansas State, whether that was through offers or they visited with them. Maybe some kids weren’t recruited by Arkansas State and maybe they are offended by that and want to beat them.”
Brown also talked about the implications for Arkansas State.
“This is a big game for them as well,” he said. “If you look back at that 2016 game, Terry Mohajir will tell you that was a stinging loss for them. This is a big deal and I think on both ends, this is a big deal for them.”
The Bears and Red Wolves kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday in Jonesboro.
The game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as 94.1 FM and ESPN3.
