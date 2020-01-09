Bears fall 86-78 to Privateers in New Orleans

Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.