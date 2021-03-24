Despite jumping on the No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels in the first inning, Rebel home runs eventually paved the way for a 5-2 Ole Miss win Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi.
The 7-9 Bears had a productive first inning, as junior Connor Emmet blooped a single to center before freshman AJ Mendolia singled between the shortstop and third base to advance Emmet to scoring position.
Senior Beau Orlando attempted to move the runners up with a bunt, but popped it up to diving Ole Miss senior first baseman Tim Elko.
Bear junior Benny Ayala struck out on three pitches before Greenbrier native freshman grounded to short, but reached on a throwing error, which also advanced Mendolia to second and allowed Emmet to round third and score.
Junior Taylor Daniell grounded to short to end the inning, leaving Mendolia and Flagg stranded on the bases.
Junior Ryan Johnston got the start on the mound for UCA, as coach Allen Gum used seven pitchers throughout the game to preserve some arms for this weekend’s four-game set against the University of the Incarnate Word.
Johnston lasted just one inning as he surrendered a two-run no-out bomb to center field by Ole Miss freshman Jacob Gonzalez, who made up for his run-scoring error.
After Gonzalez’s homer, Johnston settled down and retired the next three batters.
Neither pushed across any runs until the bottom of the fourth.
Freshman pitcher Jesse Barker toed the rubber for the beginning of the fourth, but he didn’t last long as he gave up back-to-back jacks by Elko and sophomore Hayden Dunhurst as the Rebels took a 4-1 lead.
Barker was subsequently relieved by freshman Tate Busey, who then caused a ground out to first and back-to-back strikeouts.
The Bears offense stalled out once again in the top of the fifth, while Ole Miss struck for one more.
Rebel sophomore John Rhys Plumlee struck out swinging, while junior Justin Bench singled to center.
He advanced on a wild pitch before advancing again on a fly out to right field.
Bench came around to score as junior Kevin Graham singled to center for a two-out RBI.
Elko struck out to end the inning.
UCA added to its score in the top of the sixth as Orlando singled to left and advanced to third on two wild pitches.
Flagg drove Orlando in on a single to center and then advanced to second on a wild pitch.
As Daniell walked, Flagg stole third, setting him 90 feet from the Bears’ third run with just one out recorded in the inning.
Instead, the next two batters failed to capitalize with runners in scoring position as both Flagg and Daniell were left stranded.
Both teams closed out the game without pushing across any more runs as UCA fell 5-2 in Oxford.
The Bears recorded two runs on five hits, while Ole Miss scored its five on eight hits, including three long balls.
Johnston took the loss, throwing one inning, striking out one and giving up two earned runs on two hits.
Ole Miss freshman Josh Mallitz to the win, tossing three innings, while giving up one unearned run on three hits.
Senior Taylor Broadway picked up his fourth save of the season pitching a scoreless inning while striking out the side.
