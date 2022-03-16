The University of Central Arkansas Bears got their leadoff batter on base seven times Tuesday night, but could not produce enough runs in a 7-5 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Bear Stadium.
UCA (5-10) fell behind 6-2 after five innings, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to get within 6-5.
But the Golden Eagles (11-5) added one more run in the eighth and their closer Cade Denton worked around a Kolby Johnson infield single to end it.
UCA junior catcher Noah Argenta had a day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored. Johnson, junior right fielder, finished 3 for 5 and scored a run.
In the three-run seventh, Argenta started it with a base hit to left center and went to second on Johnson’s single to center.
A.J. Mendolia was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Argenta scored on a wild pitch and sophomore right fielder Dylan Cyr picked up his first career hit and RBI, bringing in both Mendolia and Johnson.
UCA starter Cade Fenton, in his first career start, went 3.1 innings, allowing three earned runs.
ORU reliever Jakob Hall earned the victory after starter Brooks Fowler exited after four innings. Denton picked up his second save of the season.
The Bears open their first season of ASUN Conference play on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, taking on the Bellarmine Knights at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.