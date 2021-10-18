The Central Arkansas Bears have developed a reputation as a second half team the last few years.
However, on Saturday, the Bears fell apart in the second half, getting outscored 28-7 en route to a 38-35 loss to Eastern Kentucky on “The Stripes.”
The first half saw UCA (2-4, 1-2 AQ7) come out and dominate to a 28-10 lead by halftime, but the wheels started coming off in the second half.
After forcing a stop, the Colonels (5-1, 1-1 AQ7) drove down and closed the gap to 15 on a 47-yard field goal by freshman kicker Patrick Nations.
The Bears then took a 35-13 advantage on freshman running back Darius Hale’s third rushing touchdown of the game.
But, on the next drive, a pair of defensive pass interference penalties helped extend the EKU drive.
The first pass interference call was made on 4th-and-6, which would have otherwise resulted in a turnover on downs in UCA territory.
Instead, the drive continued at the Bears’ 27 and three plays later, another pass interference call was made, which put the Colonels at the 2.
The UCA defense came up big and stopped EKU on the goal line, but Nations notched another field goal to get within 19.
On the ensuing kick off, Bears sophomore wide receiver Christian Richmond couldn’t control the ball, which allowed the Colonels to take over at the UCA 15 after the fumble recovery and a short return.
This led to a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to make it a two-score game.
“The fumble hurt on the kickoff return,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “We had a two-score lead at that point. Losing that fumble hurt. It was a bang-bang play, which was called on the field, so that would be hard for that play not to stand. When you have a lead like we did, the only way you give it back is by turnovers. We gave them a short field and they capitalized on it. That was probably one of the turning moments. We’ve got to seize the momentum back. We also don’t need to put the ball on the ground because that hurt us, too.”
The Colonels pulled within five on the next drive and then took the lead for good with 7:39 left to play on a 40-yard rushing touchdown by senior quarterback Parker McKinney.
The Bears offense drove down the field to pave the way for a 46-yard field goal attempt by junior kicker Hayden Ray, but it was blocked, which gave EKU the ball back on its 28 with 2:14 left on the clock.
Having used all three timeouts earlier in the half, all UCA could do was sit and watch the Colonels take knees to run the clock.
“We’ve been so good the last couple of years in the second half,” a dejected Brown said. “We’ve been a second half team. That’s the frustrating part that we have the capability to come out and finish a game. We just didn’t do it tonight. That’s a testament to coach Wells and his team. They’re a good football team. They kept chopping away at us and made enough plays when it’s all said and done. I told our team, it doesn’t matter if you make all the plays in the first quarter or the first quarter, but they made more of them tonight and won by three points. That’s the frustrating part.”
It wasn’t all bad for UCA, however, as sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson set a school record for single-game receiving yards.
He finished the night with 251, which is nine more yards than UCA Hall of Famer Ron Mallett had against Ouachita Baptist in 1980.
The Bears have a chance to bounce back with a familiar road trip Oct. 23 to Beaumont, Texas, to take on the Lamar Cardinals at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.