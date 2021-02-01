Another Central Arkansas basketball Saturday, another doubleheader split.
The Sugar Bears, backed by junior guard Carley Hudspeth’s career day, stomped the Northwestern State Lady Demons, while the men fell victim to a late Demon run.
The men’s game was highly competitive with both teams never separating from each other more than five points in the first half, but the UCA men (3-13, 2-6 Southland Conference) eventually fell 81-77.
As the second half began, both teams traded buckets for the first five and half minutes, as UCA held a 54-53 lead at the 14:28 mark after securing a 42-40 halftime lead.
Northwestern State (5-14, 4-4 SLC) broke the streak of both teams putting up points by scoring a second consecutive basket by junior forward Dalin Williams as UCA junior center SK Shittu was called for goaltending.
From there, Bears senior guard Rylan Bergersen nailed a mid-range jumper and then junior guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud made both free throws.
Then, Northwestern State went on a 12-0 run over the next four minutes that created a hole to large for UCA to bounce back from.
The run was started by split free throws from senior guard LaTerrance Reed, then a 3-pointer by freshman point guard Carvell Teasett created a one-point cushion.
A layup by the eventual leading scorer junior guard Trenton Massner and then a four-point swing by senior forward Jamaure Gregg pushed the Demon lead out to seven.
A Massner dunk bookended the run.
A pair of 3-pointers by UCA sophomore guard Collin Cooper ended the Bears’ scoring drought and got them back within three.
Traded baskets by both teams left Northwestern State with a 69-67 lead before Reed buried two 3-pointers and then a dunk by Williams gave the Demons a nine-point lead.
UCA then went on an 8-0 run to once again climb back into the game over a three-minute period which spanned the closing moments of regulation.
A layup from sophomore guard Masai Olowokere started the run with 3:49 left in the game.
Kayouloud drove, spun and scored on a layup nearly two minutes later and Shittu grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a dunk with 55.5 seconds on the clock.
After a Shittu block, Kayouloud grabbed the loose ball and raced down the floor.
He wouldn’t be denied from getting the Bears back within one as he scored off a layup with 16.4 seconds left in the game.
Trailing 76-75, UCA was forced to foul, sending Teasett to the line, where he knocked down both free throws, pushing the lead back up to three with 15.3 seconds left.
Like Kayouloud, Cooper was determined to get the Bears back in position to win as he raced down the floor and scored within six seconds to bring the score to 78-77 with 9.7 seconds left.
Having to foul once again, Teasett was sent back to the line, where he missed the back half, which left UCA with 7.7 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.
The loose ball was grabbed by UCA sophomore guard/forward Jaxson Baker and dished out to Berersen, where he attempted to do just as Kayouloud and Cooper had done on previous scoring opportunities.
Bergersen drove to the basket and awaiting him was Williams, who had set for the charge as Bergersen bowled over him.
The whistle blew and Bergersen was indeed called for the charge with 1.1 seconds left in the game and possession went back to Northwestern State.
Teasett buried both free throws after a UCA foul, but the 0.4 seconds were not enough to put up a clean shot with a four-point deficit.
Massner led all scorers with 18, while Reed and Gregg followed with 16 and Teasett added 14. Gregg also finished with 12 rebounds.
The Bears were led by Cooper’s 17 points, while Bergersen chipped in 16 points and nine assists.
Kayouloud and Baker also reached double figures with 12 and 10 points.
The Bears have Wednesday off before stepping back onto the Farris Center court at 2 p.m. Saturday to take on the McNeese State Cowboys.
The women’s half of the doubleheader has been postponed and moved to 5 p.m. March 1.
Women
UCA 71, Northwestern State 39
Hudspeth entered Saturday’s game with her previous career-high at 11 points in a 2020 contest against Nicholls State.
But, Saturday would be her time to shine.
The Sugar Bears (5-10, 3-4 SLC) came out sluggish to open the game as the winless Northwestern State (0-12, 0-7 SLC) came out to an 8-3 lead early.
The lead caused UCA coach Sandra Rushing to call timeout and utilize a big group substitution.
It was a little bit before the Sugar Bears got their mojo back and ended the quarter on a 10-4 run after Rushing’s timeout.
In the second quarter, Hudspeth buried the first of six 3-point field goals – also a career high.
Hudspeth’s 3 gave way to a five-point Sugar Bear lead that continued to snowball throughout the contest.
By halftime, the UCA lead was 15 and by the end of the third, the Sugar Bears doubled up the Lady Demons 54-27.
Northwestern State showed it was no match for UCA as the Sugar Bears eventually went on to win 71-39.
Hudspeth scored a game-high and career-high 20 points, whie junior forward Lucy Ibeh scored 14 points to go along with eight rebounds.
Sophomore forward Terri Crawford chipped in 11, while senior forward Ayanna Trigg nearly posted a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.
Sophomore guard Tristen Washington led the Lady Demons with 12.
The Sugar Bears play their previously postponed game at New Orleans on Wednesday.
McNeese State was forced to cancel the women’s half of this Saturday’s doubleheader.
