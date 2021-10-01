Central Arkansas women's soccer rally fell short as it dropped its match against Kennesaw St. in extra time.
The Bears got a handful of goals, all from different players, as they tried to battle the striking power of the Owls.
UCA's goal scorers included: Sydney Brough to open the game (17th), Taylor Webb to tie the match at 2-2 (47th), and Amanda Walsh, who sent it to extra time at 3-3 (78th).
For Webb and Walsh, these were their first goals on the season, and they could not have been at a better time, as they kept it close till the end.
Walsh's goal was the biggest of the evening as her goal tied it at 3-3 with about 10 minutes left to play.
That push allowed the Bears to head into extra time with high hopes, which were sadly defeated as the Owls took back the momentum with a golden goal less than a minute into extra time.
Brough's goal was the only goal that added an assist in the books as Emma Hawkins placed a ball perfectly to her to open up the scoring.
Goalie Keyla Perez got the start in net as she grabbed four saves in her 90 minutes of play.
Morgan Rollow was able to knot two shots on target, with a highlighted run in the 14th minute that nearly opened up the scoring run.
"We were a little flat tonight, and it cost us at times, but tremendous effort to get back,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “We just need to keep battling. There are going to be lots of close games, and so we just have to figure out how to get through on those."
