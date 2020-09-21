The Central Arkansas men's soccer team took on the Blazers from UAB in its season opener Saturday.
The Bears fell to the Blazers, 3-2.
It was a slow start for the Bears who conceded in the eighth minute when the Blazers fired a low cross toward the back post which was pushed in by an unmarked man.
Central Arkansas equalized from a penalty scored by Soren Jensen after the Blazer goalkeeper took down Katsu Kimishima.
The cards came out as four UAB players were booked and one Central Arkansas player was booked in the first half.
The Bears took a 2-1 lead early in the second half with a goal in the 53rd minute after Rubyn Gill played a looping ball towards Alexsi Morel.
Morel slid a through ball to Edoardo Calzola who slotted home the goal.
As the match went on chances came and went for both teams, until the Bears conceded a handball in the 61st minute, leading to a penalty kick for the Blazers, making the game 2-2.
As time went on, Central Arkansas got a bulk of the chances including two goal-line clearances by the Blazers.
The match finished regular time with a 2-2 scoreline.
The match went into extra time, which was controlled by the Bears, until a counter attack by the Blazers got the Bears out of position.
A low cross was sent in from the right side before the Blazers tucked away the game winning goal in the 95th minute.
The Bears travel Oct. 2 to Lexington, Kentucky for a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats and is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
Women’s soccer
It was a slow start for the Central Arkansas women's soccer team, but a strong finish as it traveled to play the Lumberjacks from Stephen F. Austin.
The Lumberjacks took an early lead with a quick counter attacking goal in the 28th minute.
The Bears had most of the possession and chances to finish out the first half.
The Bears started slowly in the second half when the Lumberjacks put a looping ball into the back of the net to make it 2-0.
In the 72nd minute, sophomore Sydney Brough came onto the pitch and 10 minutes later, Brough put the ball into the back of the net following some strong build-up play.
In the 86th minute, Brough took the ball down the right flank before beating the defender and sending the ball goalward.
A misread by the Lumberjack goalkeeper allowed the ball to find the back of the net.
The match finished regular time 2-2, sending the match into extra time.
The chances were slim during extra time until the final minute of the game when the Bears sent a corner in from the left flank.
Abby Gibson beat her defender and sent a bullet towards net, forcing a great save from the Lumberjack goalkeeper. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Tennis
For the second straight day, the University of Central Arkansas strived in its alternate home venue as it finished the UCA First Fall Invitational.
After a successful day on Friday, it didn't seem like it could get much better, but the Bears did just that as they finished the invitational undefeated (9-0) in doubles against Missouri State, Louisiana-Monroe and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The Bears have some time off as they gear up for the second UCA Fall Invitational Oct. 2 at the UCA Tennis Courts.
