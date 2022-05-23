A late-inning rally fell just short for the University of Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday as they dropped a 7-3 decision to Eastern Kentucky in ASUN action at Bear Stadium and saw their season end.
The Bears were needing a win in the series finale to reach the ASUN Tournament in their first year in the league.
Despite finishing 18-12 in conference play, they fell one spot short because of the league’s format for awarding tournament berths. UCA finished 24-29 overall.
The Bears, stymied for much of the day by EKU starter Michael Schuler, got within 3-2 with a pair of runs in the fourth inning, then tied the game in the bottom of the eighth.
Junior first baseman Hunter Hicks led off the inning with a single up the middle and Trey Harris replaced him as a pinch runner.
A sacrifice bunt by Dylan Cyr moved Harris to second and EKU brought in its closer Will Brian, who has 14 saves on the season.
After a ground out for the second out sent Harris to third, Drew Sturgeon hit a dribbler down the first base line and beat out the play, allowing Harris to score and tie it at 3-3.
Catcher Noah Argenta walked and Tanner Leonard was hit by a pitch to load the bases. But Brian then got a strikeout for the final out to end the threat.
The first-place Colonels, who out-hit the Bears 9-5, then scored four runs in the top of the ninth, with help from a two-run home run by Max Williams, before Brian got the Bears out in order in the bottom of the inning.
Leonard, a redshirt freshman second baseman, had two of UCA’s hits, as did Sturgeon, a sophomore center fielder who made several highlight plays in center field on the day.
Sophomore right hander Trent Gregson, who earned the victory in Thursday’s series opener, pitched six solid innings of relief, striking out eight before the Colonels’ ninth-inning rally.
EKU assured itself a share of the West Division title with the win.
The ASUN takes the top three teams from the East and West Divisions, along with the next two best RPIs.
The best UCA could do with a loss was tie Jacksonville State (if it lost later in the day) and the Bears would lose out on the RPI comparison.
UCA had four seniors play their final games at Bear Stadium this weekend, including left fielder Connor Emmet (Colleyville, Texas), shortstop R.J. Pearson (Tahlequah, Oklahoma) and pitchers Tyler Navarro (Waxahachie, Texas) and Logan Gilbertson (Cabot).
