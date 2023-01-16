x

Central Arkansas’ VJ Reeves drives to the basket during the Bears’ loss to Liberty on Saturday.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

LYNCHBURG, Va.. — The shorthanded University of Central Arkansas Bears were even shorter than expected Saturday night in an 82-62 loss to the Liberty Flames in ASUN Conference action at Liberty Arena.

The Bears played without two starters _ one expected and one lost just prior to tip-off _ and a pair of key reserves. Still the Bears hung with the Flames for much of the game, which pleased acting head coach Brock Widders.

