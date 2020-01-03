Bears fall Thursday to Hukies in overtime in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Ian DuBose scored 44 points to lead the Houston Baptist Huskies to a 111-107 overtime victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears in Southland Conference play on Thursday night at Sharp Gym.
The Huskies (1-10, 1-1 SLC) beat the Bears (3-11, 2-1 SLC) for the second year in a row and won for the first time this season.
UCA, with its first 2-0 Southland Conference start, could not make it 3-0 despite five players in double figures.
The Bears got a double-double from junior center Hayden Koval with a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior point guard DeAndre Jones, seeing his first action since Nov. 17 due to injury, sparked the Bears off the bench with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, while redshirt freshman Jaxson Baker scored a career-high 21 points, hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
Four UCA players fouled out as the teams combined to shoot 78 free throws (39 each).
The Bears made 30 and the Huskies 31, including 9 of 11 in the overtime period when they led by as much as nine points before UCA rallied to make it close.
UCA scored seven straight points to cut the deficit to 103-101 on a pair of Jones free throws with two minutes remaining.
Jones made four more at the line and added a layup to give him 11 points in the extra period.
But DuBose and Jalon Gates combined to go 4 for 4 at the line in the final 27 seconds to hold off the Bears, who had beaten Incarnate Word in overtime for their first SLC victory back on Dec. 18 at the Farris Center.
DuBose, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, was 15 of 23 from the field and went 12 of 16 at the free-throw line while also pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds.
Gates finished with 15 points and Ty Dalton 11 for the Huskies, who shot 52.9% from the field for the game.
The Bears enjoyed as much as a 15-point lead over the Huskies and were ahead for all but one minute of the first half.
But HBU fought back and got within one point twice before UCA pushed the lead back to seven, 51-44, at halftime.
Baker tied his career high with 14 points in the first half, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Junior guard Rylan Bergersen added 12 points, playing all but one minute of the half before eventually fouling out, along with Baker, Aaron Weidenaar and Jared Chatham. The Bears made 15 of 19 at the free-throw line, including 8 of 10 from Koval.
Bergersen added 16 points before fouling out and freshman guard Collin Cooper was the fifth Bear in double figures with a career-high 13 points and four assists.
The Bears return home to host the McNeese Cowboys at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Center.
McNeese lost 94-75 at home to Sam Houston State on Thursday night.
