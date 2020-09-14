Central Arkansas women’s soccer hosted in-state opponent Arkansas State, in a tightly contested battle, as the Bears dropped their first game of the season, 2-0.
The Arkansas State Red Wolves traveled down to Conway in their first game of the season.
Central Arkansas was playing their second, following a 1-0 win over Little Rock on Thursday night. The game was tightly contested from the first kick of the ball, which began picking up intensity when Anika Sultan fired a shot towards goal forcing a save from the Red Wolves goalkeeper.
The teams exchanged swings in possession early on in the first half, with most of the battle happening in the midfield.
The second half was more of the same until the 68th minute, when Arkansas State swung the ball in from a corner, and won a penalty after the ball was knocked into the arm of a Central Arkansas defender.
The Red Wolves’ penalty kick was tucked away by Victoria MacIntosh.
In the 79th minute, the Red Wolves doubled their lead after a mistake from the Central Arkansas defence led to an unassisted goal by Hailey Furio.
The Bears would have most of the possession after the second goal, but could not capitalize.
Central Arkansas plays again Sept. 18 at Texas State, set for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Cross CountryThe University of Central Arkansas men’s and women’s cross country teams opened the 2020 campaign at Beaverfork Lake Park for the 2020 UCA XC Challenge on Saturday.
The men were led by Alex Hanson with a second-place finish, while Casey Gore placed fifth to lead the women.
The men won the race with a team score of 27, followed by Arkansas State (42), Little Rock (63), and Philander Smith (105).
On the women’s side, Arkansas State won with a group effort of 19, followed by UCA (37), Little Rock (80), and Philander Smith (120).
Hanson recorded a career-best time of 15:30.5 and placed second, while Max Nores produced a personal-best effort of 15:33.3 and came in third.
With the best time of his career, Simon Schneider finished sixth with a 15:57.0; Parker Jackson came in ninth with a career-best run of 16:12.4; Hunter Henderson finished just outside the top-10 in 11th with a personal-best mark of 16:15.0; TJ Robinson collected a career-best effort of 16:16.0 and finished in 12th and Thomas Cain produced a run of 16:18.5 and came in 13th.
Gore led the women with a fifth-place finish with a career-best time of 19:03.1; Kennedy Timmerman produced a personal-best mark of 19:17.0 and came in eighth; Marie Møller Schmidt clocked a career-best time of 19:33.8 and came in 10th; Anna Jeffcoat posted an 11th-place run of 19:39.6 and set a career best in the process and Bekah Bostian notched a 13th-place mark of 19:46.4.
Central Arkansas returns to competition Oct. 3 for the OSU Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
UCA leads the Governor’s I-40 Showdown, 7-0, after three events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.