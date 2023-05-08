In a situation eerily similar to the previous day, the University of Central Arkansas Bears saw their rally fell one run short on Sunday in a 7-6 loss to the Austin Peay Governors in ASUN Conference action at Bear Stadium.
UCA, which already won the series by virtue of victories on Friday and Saturday, trailed by three runs just as they had done in Saturday’s walk-off win. Facing APSU reliever Paul Rector, UCA put its first base runner on when Mason King was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. A ground out moved him to second before senior KolbyJohnson knocked him in with a single to left field that closed the gap to 7-5.
Conner Flagg then singled through the right side to move Johnson to third base. Pinch hitter Trey Harris grounded out to shortstop to score Johnson. Freshman Kade Seldomridge followed with a walk to put the potential winning run on base but Rector got a strikeout for the final out to earn his first save.
UCA fell behind early after APSU scored twice in both the second and third innings. The Bears responded with two runs in the bottom of the third on Johnson’s RBI single and A.J. Mendolia scoring on an error to make it a 4-2 deficit. The Governors got two more in the fourth and the Bears added two more in the seventh on Mason King’s two-run home run to left field.
The home run was King’s sixth of the season and broke the Bears’ single-season mark for home runs with 52.
UCA reliever Trent Gregson, who was strong out of the bullpen for the second consecutive day, allowed a solo home run in the top of the ninth, the fourth of the day for the Governors and second for second baseman Matt Aribal, that gave APSU the extra run it would end up needing.
Gregson went five innings, striking out two and allowing just two hits.
King had a pair of RBI and scored three times, while Johnson was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and a run scored, and Mendolia went 2 for 5 with a run scored. APSU starter Jacob Weaver tossed six innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 6 and walking 3.
UCA travels to Dallas today to take on Top 25 Dallas Baptist at 3 p.m. The Bears are on the road next weekend at Jacksonville State, with games times of 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
