JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The University of Central Arkansas Bears put a scare in the Jacksonville Dolphins on their home court Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 ASUN Championship,
The Bears whittled down what had been a 14-point deficit to just five points on two occasions in the final three minutes but the Dolphins answered both times and grabbed a 79-69 victory at Swisher Gymnasium to finish a perfect 15-0 at home.
The higher seeded teams, and thus the home teams, have won all eight tournament games to this point.
UCA, the third seed from the ASUN West Division, fought foul trouble for most of the second half, eventually losing leading scorer Darious Hall with 1:16 to play and the Bears trailing by two possessions. Three other UCA starters — Eddy Kayouloud, Collin Cooper and Jared Chatham — finished the game with four fouls.
After Mike Marsh made one of two free throws off Hall's as a result of Hall's fifth foul, UCA misfired on a 3-pointer that would have made it a 3-point game with a full minute left.
The Dolphins then closed it out with Kevion Nolan making four straight free throws over the final 38 seconds.
UCA, which finished the season 11-20 overall in its first year in the ASUN, was cold early in the game and fell behind by as much as 14 points at 32-18 with 6:30 left in the first half.
Sophomore Jaxson Baker made a 3-pointer and freshman Camren Hunter made a pair of free throws to close the gap to nine but JU scored late for a 44-33 halftime lead.
The Dolphins (20-9), the No. 2 seed from the East Division who had a bye in the first round, led 48-36 early in the second half before Kayouloud scored eight consecutive points and Hunter added a basket to cut the margin to just six points at the 12:30 mark.
The Dolphins pushed it back out to 12 points before a 12-6 run by the Bears, capped by four consecutive free throws by Hall, got it to five points the first time with 2:26 to play.
After a pair of JU free throws, Kayouloud scored again to make it 74-69.
Hall, who missed the regular-season meeting against Jacksonville with an injured shoulder, scored 18 points and was 8 of 11 at the free-throw line.
Kayouloud had 17 points and six rebounds. Graduate student Jared Chatham closed out his UCA career with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Bears shot 46.3 percent for the game and the Dolphins hit an even 50 percent.
Neither team was particularly good from the perimeter, with each team making just four 3-pointers.
JU had a slight advantage at the free-throw line, making 17 of 25 compared to 15 of 18 for UCA.
