The Central Arkansas softball team couldn't finish off the sweep against Liberty, falling on Sunday morning with a 4-3 final score. After taking an early lead, the Bears couldn't quite regain their footing after surrendering the lead in the sixth.

Sunday's loss moves the Bears to 33-9 overall after just their second dropped ASUN game this season, and ends the program-record 14 game win streak. Kayla Beaver also ended a streak of 46.1 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run, a titanic run that saw the pitcher strike out 47 batters, allow just two extra base hits, and record seven wins with four shutouts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.