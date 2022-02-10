KENNESAW, Georgia — The University of Central Arkansas Bears spotted the Kennesaw Owls a 10-point halftime lead and could never overcome that spread in an 83-72 loss in ASUN action Wednesday night at the KSU Convocation Center.
The Owls (11-13, 6-5 ASUN) shot a blistering 65.5 percent from the field in the first half and finished the game at 62.5 percent.
UCA (7-16, 4-6 ASUN) had 16 more field goal attempts than KSU but shot just 40.6 percent overall and went 5 of 19 (26.3 percent) from 3-point range.
"Without looking at the field-goal percentage, it seems like it's a game we should have won,” UCA head coach Anthony Boone said. "We had more shot attempts than they did, we had quite a few offensive rebounds (12) and we turned them over quite a bit (16), certainly more than we turned it over (10).
"But we just couldn't capitalize on the other end, making shots. We had 16 more field goal attempts but they made more field goals than we did. So it was strange in that regard. I thought overall the effort was pretty good, we just couldn't put the ball in the hole.”
UCA shot a respectable 42.9 percent in the first half and got an early double-double from graduate forward Jared Chatham by halftime with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
But the Owls shot well over 60 percent overall and went 5 of 11 from 3-point range, one game after hitting 15 three in a win over Bellarmine.
UCA trailed 51-41 at the break, despite 14 points from freshman point guard Camren Hunter and 12 points and 10 rebounds from Chatham.
The Owls continued their hot hand in the final 20 minutes but the Bears still played them within one point (32-31), thanks in part to nine offensive rebounds by Chatham, more than KSU's entire offensive board total of five.
UCA closed the gap to just seven points with 2:00 to play but could never get closer.
"Jared had an incredible game,” Boone said. "That's two games in a row now with a double-double. He's just been really solid for us. And that's been Jared's trend the last few years. He's become really solid down the stretch of the season. Hopefully we can continue that and get a couple other guys where they are making a couple more shots. And Jared, with that kind of production, can certainly help us finish strong down the stretch.”
Hunter came within a point of tying his career high with 20 points, including 3 of 5 from three-point range. Junior Eddy Kayouloud, who scored 34 and 24 points in his last two outings, was not as dominant Wednesday but still managed 15 points. Junior forward Darious Hall, UCA's leading scorer and rebounder, returned from injury, playing his first game since Jan. 27, and scored 10 points.
"It was great to see him out there,” Boone said. "He mishandled the ball a few times, and that was to be expected, his timing is a little bit off. But he's going to have to just get out here and start doing it at some point, and today was the day. I wasn't planning to let him play as long as he did, but he gave us over 20 minutes and I thought he looked comfortable on the floor.”
The Bears continue their two-game road trip Saturday afternoon, taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 4 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama. JSU won the first meeting 86-81 in Conway back on Jan. 18.
