Central Arkansas' David Walker and Tra Green celebrate during the Bears' game with Jacksonville State on Saturday at Estes Stadium in Conway.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

Four turnovers were more than the University of Central Arkansas Bears could overcome on Saturday’s “Senior Day” at First Security Field at Estes Stadium in a 40-17 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Still the Bears earned an ASUN co-championship, along with Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky, in the inaugural year of football in the league. However, Eastern Kentucky received’ the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA playoffs because of its win over UCA earlier this season. The Bears did not receive an at-large bid to the playoffs.

