The UCA Bears soccer team stands at a attention for the playing of the Star Spangled Banner prior to its game with Missouri State on Wednesday.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The Central Arkansas women's soccer struggled to defend home field Wednesday night, falling 3-0 to Missouri State.

The Bears (0-3) drop the decision after having a tough time getting the offense going. Despite the defense locking things down in the second half, scoring continued to be a sticking point for the young Bears.

