The Central Arkansas women's soccer struggled to defend home field Wednesday night, falling 3-0 to Missouri State.
The Bears (0-3) drop the decision after having a tough time getting the offense going. Despite the defense locking things down in the second half, scoring continued to be a sticking point for the young Bears.
Missouri State struck early, collecting a blocked shot and redirecting it in in the eighth minute. The Central Arkansas defense held off several earlier attacks, but finally let one slip through on a rebounded shot. Conway's Bears would try to counter and equalize, but moving the ball forward into the attacking third proved to be challenging. Missouri State would claim another score in the 25th minute, taking an early 2-0 lead.
Readjusting, Central Arkansas made its first real push of the game, moving the ball and showing skill in the passing game until the ball came to the feet of freshman forward Caroline Billings. Billings took advantage of the opportunity, letting loose on a quality shot, but it drifted right of the net.
The second half had more success than the first, with the Bears able to move the ball and find looks on the offensive portion of the field. Kelly Van Gundy took a rip from just outside the 18-yard box, but it went over the crossbar. Maria Vanegas had a chance in the 65th minute, but her shot too missed high. On a counter, Missouri State was able to find its third goal.
But the Bears kept fighting in front of their home fans, trying to will themselves back into the match. Down the stretch, Allyson Kamper took a couple of shots, but was unable to convert. In all, Central Arkansas matched the six shots in the second half, playing more competitively with Missouri State in the second 45, but couldn't scrape out a result.
The Bears are back in action on Sunday, taking on Arkansas State at the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex at 7 p.m.
