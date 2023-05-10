The 15th-ranked Dallas Baptist Patriots rode a six-run fifth-inning to a 12-5 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears on Tuesday afternoon at Horner Ballpark.

The Patriots (37-12) fell behind 2-1 before powering their way to their 24th victory of the year on their home field. UCA dropped to 21-26 on the season.

