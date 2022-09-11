x

Central Arkansas running back Darius Hale tries to go around an Ole Miss defender during the Bears' game with the Rebels in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

OXFORD, Miss. — Two early special teams miscues put the University of Central Arkansas Bears in a hole they could not climb out of Saturday night against a talented and deep Ole Miss team in Oxford, Miss.

The 22nd-ranked Ole Miss Rebels took advantage of two punt team errors in the opening 10 minutes of the game and cruised to a 59-3 victory over the Bears in front of a crowd of 58,373 Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the second largest crowd ever faced by a UCA team.

