Central Arkansas’ Eddy Kayouloud drives to the basket against Oral Roberts on Saturday at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

TULSA, Okla. — A three-point barrage carried the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles to a 111-78 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday night in non-conference action at the Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles (7-3 overall, 5-0 at home) connected on 16 three-pointers after making just six in a 70-67 loss at the Farris Center a year ago. Senior guard Max Abmas scored 31 points to lead five Golden Eagles in double figures. ORU shot 59.4 percent overall and even better from beyond the arc at 61.5 percent.

