The University of Central Arkansas Bears dropped the final game of their ASUN series with Queens 11-4 on Sunday but still took the series 2-1 at Bear Stadium.

The Royals (6-22, 2-7) scored early and never trailed in salvaging the finale. Queens, which won its first road of the season, totaled 18 hits against a quartet of UCA pitchers. Left fielder Nick Brassington went 4 for 6, while Christian Maggio and J.J. Sousa had three hits each.

