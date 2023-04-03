The University of Central Arkansas Bears dropped the final game of their ASUN series with Queens 11-4 on Sunday but still took the series 2-1 at Bear Stadium.
The Royals (6-22, 2-7) scored early and never trailed in salvaging the finale. Queens, which won its first road of the season, totaled 18 hits against a quartet of UCA pitchers. Left fielder Nick Brassington went 4 for 6, while Christian Maggio and J.J. Sousa had three hits each.
UCA had nine hits against a pair of Queens pitchers, including starter Zach Kelly who got the win and reliever Kei Yamagishi who pitched the final three innings for his first save. Junior center fielder Drew Sturgeon was the only Bear with multiple hits, going 2 for 4 with and RBI.
The Bears got their first run in the third inning on Sturgeon's RBI single up the middle. They added two more in the fourth, with RBIs by first baseman A.J. Mendolia and catcher Noah Argenta. UCA got to within 8-4 with a single run in the fifth on a Mason King RBI base hit, but could get no closer.
UCA loaded the bases in the ninth against Yamagishi but could not score.
The Bears go on the road for a three-game ASUN series at Liberty, beginning Thursday in Lynchburg, Va. Game times are 5 p.m. (CT) Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
