WICHITA, Kan. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears did some good things Monday night but not enough to overcome ice-cold shooting in their season opener, a 79-55 loss to Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena.
The Bears shot just 25.8 percent from the field in the first half and did not make a three-pointer until the final minute (1 of 13). UCA fell behind 11-0 to start the game but used a 6-0 run to get withing 16-12 with13:40 left in the half. But the Shockers turned up the heat over the final half of the period and ran out to a 41-21 lead at the break.
WSU was 3 of 8 from beyond the arc and 10 of 13 at the free-throw line.
The second half was slightly better shooting-wise for the Bears, who finished the night hitting 30.1 percent from the field and going 4 of 30 from beyond the arc.
"We went in at halftime and we thought we'd played a pretty good half," said UCA head coach Anthony Boone. "We just missed a lot of really wide-open looks. And that's a little uncharacteristic of us. I think maybe a little bit of nerves. And once we missed a couple, we just got a little unsure and maybe a little hesitant.
"But we got really, really good looks. When Eddy (Kayouloud) doesn't finish around the basket and we're not making jump shots, it's kind of hard for us to keep it close. And Wichita State certainly took advantage of that the first half."
UCA did connect on three three-pointers in the second half and played within 38-34 after halftime. UCA held its own on the boards throughout the game, losing that battle 47-42, with 16 offensive rebounds. The Shockers went 17 of 25 at the free-throw line while the Bears were 7 of 9.
Sophomore guard Camren Hunter and freshman guard Johannes Kirsipuu topped the Bears with 13 points each, while junior guard Masai Olowokere added 12 points. Olowokere and sophomore Ibbe Klintman had 9 rebounds each.
"In the second half we played within four points," said Boone, "mainly because we shot it a little bit better, still not great, but better. We were encouraged. These are looks we're going to knock down Our guys are going to be very productive some of those looks we got. We did some good things, and there are certainly some things we have to improve on.
"There was stretch there where we were really good on the glass, a stretch where I thought we really dominated the glass. So that was encouraging also."
WSU, which shot 43.8 percent for the game, got 22 points from guard Craig Porter, Jr.
UCA plays its home opener at 5:30 Friday at the Farris Center vs. the Hendrix Warriors in the "Salute to Service" game in conjunction with the Little Rock Air Force Base.
(0) comments
