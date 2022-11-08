WICHITA, Kan. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears did some good things Monday night but not enough to overcome ice-cold shooting in their season opener, a 79-55 loss to Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena.

The Bears shot just 25.8 percent from the field in the first half and did not make a three-pointer until the final minute (1 of 13). UCA fell behind 11-0 to start the game but used a 6-0 run to get withing 16-12 with13:40 left in the half. But the Shockers turned up the heat over the final half of the period and ran out to a 41-21 lead at the break.

