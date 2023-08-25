Despite a furious finish, the Central Arkansas men's soccer team couldn't complete the comeback in its season opener, falling 2-1 to SIUE on Thursday. After falling behind at half, the Bears made a push to equalize in the second half, but fell short after a late goal from the Cougars.

The Bears (0-1) saw a ton of new faces on the pitch, with six new starters and seven coming off the bench. And the new players performed admirably, notably starting keeper Connor Wachtel and midfielder Devonte Richards.

