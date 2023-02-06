The red-hot Stetson Hatters nailed 15 three-pointers and downed the University of Central Arkansas Bears 99-80 in ASUN Conference action on Saturday afternoon at the Edmunds Center.
The Bears, coming off a 91-87 win at Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday, could not sustain the momentum for a second consecutive game as they lost the three-point battle by five and were out-rebounded 42-22.
Stetson, one of the top three-point shooting teams in the ASUN, shot 53.6 percent from beyond the arc, with six different players hitting a least one three. The Hatters made 19 three-pointers at Bellarmine earlier in the year.
"The offensive numbers, you look at them they are great," said UCA acting head coach Brock Widders. "You hit 10 threes, you shoot 40 percent from three, your assists are at 18, your turnovers are five. And you lose by 20.
"So you better do some self-examining and see where you didn't do well. And that is rebounding and defense. We have to take pride and you have to care about those two categories just as much as we do those offensive categories."
UCA trailed 46-32 at halftime after cutting their deficit to just seven points with 4:45 to play. The Hatters shot 51.5 percent from the field in the half and made six threes. UA was held to 38.7 percent and lost the rebound battle 23-11.
"We went in wanting to take away their three-point shot," said Widders. "We did hug shooters, and we probably hugged them too much. What ended up happening is we didn't guard one on one and they were able to get in the paint, and quite frankly, get whatever they wanted for the entire day."
Eddy Kayouloud, UCA's lone senior, led the Bears with 24 points, one game after a 32-point, 11-rebound double-double at FGCU on Thursday. UCA had three others in double figures, with Camren Hunter scoring 12 and V.J. Reeves and Masai Olowokere adding 11 each. UCA shot 45.2 percent from the field and went 10 of 25 from beyond the arc.
The Bears' leading rebounder was Olowokere with eight. UCA also shot more free throws than Stetson, with Elias Cato going 4 for 4 and Kayouloud and Olowokere both at 3 of 4.
"Despite today, we do like our guys," said Widders. "We like our team. If we can continue to get this group healthy and we continue to play together, we can play good basketball. We just have to get home and fix some things. The goal is to make the conference tournament and that's what we're shooting for."
The Bears return home to the Farris Center for a pair of ASUN games next week, hosting Lipscomb at 8 p.m. Thursday and Austin Peay at 3:30 Saturday.
