UCA's Kolby Johnson makes contact with a pitch during the Bears' loss to Little Rock on Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

 Jhude Dizon/UCA Sports Information

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The University of Central Arkansas Bears allowed the Little Rock Trojans to score three runs in the eighth inning Tuesday and pull away for an 8-3 victory at Dickey-Stephens Park. 

The Bears had sliced a three-run deficit to 5-3 with a run in the eighth inning on an RBI single by designated hitter Connor Flagg. But consecutive pinch hitters struck out for the Bears and Kolby Johnson was caught stealing at third to end the threat.

