Central Arkansas pitcher Oliver Laufman makes a delivery against the Little Rock Trjojans at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock on Tuesday.

 Shane Cossey/UCA Sports Information

LITTLE ROCK -- The University of Central Arkansas Bears walked in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday at Gary Hogan Field in a 3-2 loss to the Little Rock Trojans in the first of three meetings in the annual "Governor's I-40 Showdown."

The game was knotted at 2-2 from the fourth inning, with both teams leaving runners on base over four scoreless innings. The Bears (5-7) stranded two runners in the eighth inning after Tanner Leonard led off with a single and Kolby Johnson singled to left field. In the top of the ninth, UCA got a lead-off walk from A.J. Mendolia but he would not get past second base.

