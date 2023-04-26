x

UCA's Tanner Leonard leaps over Little Rock's Ty Rhodes during the Bears loss to the Trojans on Tuesday at Bear Stadium.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The Little Rock Trojans scored four runs in the first inning Tuesday and never lost the momentum in taking an 8-2 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears in Game 2 of the “Governor’s I-40 Showdown” at Bear Stadium.

Little Rock (24-14) extended its winning streak to five games by outscoring UCA (16-24) 7-0 in the first three innings. The Bears got solo runs in the third and fourth innings but managed only four hits against a trio of Little Rock pitchers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.