The Little Rock Trojans scored four runs in the first inning Tuesday and never lost the momentum in taking an 8-2 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears in Game 2 of the “Governor’s I-40 Showdown” at Bear Stadium.
Little Rock (24-14) extended its winning streak to five games by outscoring UCA (16-24) 7-0 in the first three innings. The Bears got solo runs in the third and fourth innings but managed only four hits against a trio of Little Rock pitchers.
The Bears scored in the third when catcher Noah Argenta walked to lead off the inning and went to second on a passed ball. Shortstop Reid Bowman brought him in with an RBI single to left center. The Bears added their second unearned run in the fourth against Little Rock reliever Camden Sargent.
Third baseman Mason King led off with a walk and first baseman A.J. Mendolia reached on an error, with King advancing to third. Kolby Johnson’s sacrifice fly to right field scored King.
The Bears had several more scoring opportunities but left two runners on base in both the sixth and eighth innings. King, Argenta, Bowman and freshman left fielder Kade Seldomridge had UCA’s four hits.
UCA used six pitchers, with junior Trent Gregson going 3 1/3 innings of hitless middle relief, striking out one and walking two. Mason Griffin struck out three in 2.0 innings.
UCA returns to ASUN action this weekend at Bellarmine in Louisville, Ky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.