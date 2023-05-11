The Central Arkansas Bears lost 2-0 to North Alabama in the ASUN softball tournament Thursday afternoon in DeLand, Fla. UCA is now 39-10.

The loss was UCA’s first since a 4-3 loss to Liberty on April 23 and the first shutout loss since falling to South Dakota State 3-0 on March 10 in the Jayhawk Invitational.

