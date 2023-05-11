The Central Arkansas Bears lost 2-0 to North Alabama in the ASUN softball tournament Thursday afternoon in DeLand, Fla. UCA is now 39-10.
The loss was UCA’s first since a 4-3 loss to Liberty on April 23 and the first shutout loss since falling to South Dakota State 3-0 on March 10 in the Jayhawk Invitational.
In Thursday’s loss to North Alabama, UCA trailed 2-0 after the top of the first inning. The Bears managed only four hits in the game — one each by Tremere Harris, Mary Kate Brown, Jenna Wildeman and Josie Willingham.
UCA starting pitcher Jordan Johnson picked up only her fourth loss of the season. She allowed four hits in 2 1/3 innings of work. She struck out only one batter. Kayla Beaver pitched well in relief. She did not allow a base runner in 4 2/3 innings of work. She struck out three.
UCA played Austin Peay in the loser’s bracket after deadline Thursday night.
