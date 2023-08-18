SAN ANTONIO, Texas — 2023 did not start the way the Central Arkansas women's soccer team wanted to, as the Bears fell 5-1 to Texas-San Antonio to start the year. Kelly Van Gundy punched home the lone goal for the Bears, but it just wasn't enough to take down the defending C-USA champs.

It didn't take long for the Roadrunners to jump out to a lead, scoring ten minutes into the match, and the Bears struggled to generate a counterattack. With the ball staying on the Central Arkansas defensive half, UTSA scored again in the 18th.

