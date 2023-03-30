x

Central Arkansas freshman pitcher Jack Haley makes a delivery against Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday at Bear Stadium.

 Elana Scott/UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears dropped a 5-3 decision to the ULM Warhawks in non-conference action on Wednesday at Bear Stadium.

The Warhawks (9-17) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning and never trailed. ULM made it a 2-0 deficit in the top of the fourth before UCA got one run back in the bottom on a leadoff home run by junior first baseman A.J. Mendolia.

