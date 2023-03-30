The University of Central Arkansas Bears dropped a 5-3 decision to the ULM Warhawks in non-conference action on Wednesday at Bear Stadium.
The Warhawks (9-17) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning and never trailed. ULM made it a 2-0 deficit in the top of the fourth before UCA got one run back in the bottom on a leadoff home run by junior first baseman A.J. Mendolia.
After the Warhawks added two more runs in the fifth, the Bears put two across in the sixth with an RBI double by shortstop Reid Bowman and a sacrifice fly by second baseman Tanner Leonard.
UCA, which left nine runners on base, finished with eight hits, including two by Bowman. UCA starter Jack Haley, in his first appearance of the season, went 3.2 innings and allowed just three hits and one earned run. ULM starter Chris Kean, also making his first appearance of the year, got the victory on a designated bullpen day for the Warhawks. He struck out two and allowed one hit in one inning of work.
ULM had 11 hits spread among 10 different batters. Freshman right hander Bryce Parlin, UCA’s fourth of five pitchers, went 3.0 innings, allowing five hits and one run and striking out three.
UCA returns to ASUN Conference play this weekend at home against league newcomer Queens. The series begins at 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
