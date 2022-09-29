The Central Arkansas Bears finally return home after a three-game road trip when they host the No. 16 Austin Peay Governors on Saturday at Estes Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
UCA leads the series 3-0 with the last game coming in 2020 when the Bears won 24-17 in Montgomery, Ala.
UCA is coming off a 35-27 loss to Southeast Missouri State last Saturday in Cape Girardeau, Mo. UCA is now 1-3 on the season. Austin Peay enters the game at 4-1.
“We’re excited to get back on the stripes get back on our home turf and experience a normal home week,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said at the weekly Bear Backers luncheon. “It’s a big deal for us. It’s an opportunity to get in front of a familiar setting, obviously the fans and crowd. We’re excited about that.”
The Bears have not played at home since the season opener Sept. 1, a loss to nationally-ranked Missouri State.
Brown said the loss to SEMO was “disappointing.”
UCA trailed SEMO 35-20 when Darius Hale scored on a one-yard run with 8:41 left in the game to make the score 35-27.
The Bears forced SEMO to punt, taking over at their own 8-yard line with 3:21 left. UCA went three-and-out and punted. SEMO ran out the clock to get the win.
“We matched up fairly well with SEMO,” Brown said. “Last week, I said I anticipated that they were a playoff team. I see them and UT-Martin being at the top of the Ohio Valley Conference. But we had our opportunities and our chances. We just didn’t take full advantage of it.”
Brown said his team’s defense is continuing to play well.
“We made some big plays on defense [against SEMO] that kept us in the game,” he said. “I think through four weeks of the football season, our defense is playing at a really high level. They are creating turnovers and keeping the quarterback off their mark. They are putting us in a position in a four-quarter game. That is huge.”
Austin Peay enters the game Saturday on a four-game winning streak. During that time, the Governors are averaging 40.8 points per game while giving up 5.8 points per game. They beat No. 16 Eastern Kentucky 31-20 last week.
Quarterback Mike DiLiello leads the Governors in rushing with 418 yards. He has scored six touchdowns this season. He has thrown for 1,032 yards and 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions.
Drae McCrary leads Austin Peay in receiving with 31 catches for 421 yards and five touchdowns.
The Governors have 15 graduate seniors on their team and 22 transfers in their two-deep depth chart.
“They have changed their roster a lot with a lot of new faces,” Brown said. “That is the trend we’re seeing week in and week out.”
Brown said the Governors are explosive on offense.
“They’ve got playmakers,” he said. “They aren’t real big but they are shifty. Their quarterback is a really good football player. He’s a transfer from Middle Tennessee State.”
Brown said the Governors are similar to SEMO on defense.
“The’ve got a lot of athletes on their second and third levels. It’s not huge defense but a very fast defense.”
Hale is leading the Bears in rushing with 294 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Will McElvain has completed 63 percent of his passes for 842 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions.
Jarrod Barnes is UCA’s leading receiver with 16 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
