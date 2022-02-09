COTO DE CAZA, California — The spring season is officially under way for the men's golf team, after the Bears finish their first event of the spring Tuesday.
Finishing tenth at the Orange County Collegiate Classic, the Bears were led by Blaine Calhoon's 14th place final spot.
Cal State Fullerton won the Classic, breaking a Day One tie with UC Irvine in round three to earn first place.
Cal Poly rounded out the top three with a 5-over 293 to jump in front of the University of Seattle.
Calhoon shot a 2-under 70 for his third round, jumping 12 spots into a tie for 14th place.
He ended the event with the third-best score in round three, vaulting him in the standings on the final day. Josh Turnock finished tied for 45, ending with a 19-over 235.
The junior shot his best round of the even in the third, finishing with a 5-over 77.
Palmer McSpadden also finished in the top-50, finishing at a 22-over 238.
Sam Long shot a 74 in the third round, lifting his place in the standings six places to 53rd. Long's final score was 27-over 243.
Central Arkansas will wait until the end of February before playing again, participating in the Gulf Coast Collegiate in Diamondhead, Mississippi.
