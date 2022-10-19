LITTLE ROCK — The Central Arkansas men's golf team wrapped up the Little Rock Invitational and fall schedule on Tuesday, finishing up a third round in 15th place.

Palmer McSpadden rallied at the end of the third round, birdieing two of his last three holes to make an upward push. He finished with a 3-over 75 for his final 18 holes, ending the event at 11-over 227. Sam Long wrapped up his day at 12-over 228, tallying nine birdies through three rounds.

