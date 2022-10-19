LITTLE ROCK — The Central Arkansas men's golf team wrapped up the Little Rock Invitational and fall schedule on Tuesday, finishing up a third round in 15th place.
Palmer McSpadden rallied at the end of the third round, birdieing two of his last three holes to make an upward push. He finished with a 3-over 75 for his final 18 holes, ending the event at 11-over 227. Sam Long wrapped up his day at 12-over 228, tallying nine birdies through three rounds.
Luke Sienkiewicz ended the day at 10-over, bringing his two-day score to 15-over 231. Viktor Nordwall birdied his final hole of Tuesday's play, moving up to 17-over 233 after 54 holes. Dominic Barron Holden capped his Invitational at 19-over 235.
Southern Mississippi took home team honors after jumping up from third place. VCU fell to second, while UTEP moved up four spots to claim third place. Individually, Southern Mississippi's Ryan Dupuy won by one stroke, closely followed by VCU's Mattias Varjun. Louisiana Monroe's Otto Van Buynder climbed six spots to finish the event in third place.
Tuesday's round marked the final day of play of the fall for the Bears, who now take a break until the last weekend of February before resuming for the Spring 2023 season.
