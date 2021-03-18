NEW ORLEANS – The University of Central Arkansas women’s golf team closed out the final round of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate at the English Turn Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The Bears finished in eighth place with a team tally of 920 (+56). Elin Kumlin paced UCA as she tied for fifth with a 222 (+6).
The course was extremely difficult, as no teams finished under par and there was only one individual to post a three-day score under par.
Kumlin started the day with a birdie on her second hole. She finished the day with a total of three birdies and shot a 72 (E). She moved up three spots on the leaderboard into a tie for fifth with a three-day tally of 222 (+6). She finished the tournament with eight birdies, which was tied for the team high.
Pim-Orn Thitisup moved up eight spots in the final standings. She posted a final-round score of 73 (+1) with three birdies. Her three-round mark of 228 (+12) earned her a tie for 20th. She notched five birdies during the course of the tournament.
Camila Moreno collected three birdies on the final day and produced a round of 77 (+5). She tied for 40th with a tally of 233 (+17). She collected eight birdies for the tournament, which was tied for the team high.
Karley Whittington posted a final-round score of 82 (+10). She tied for 61st with a three-round total of 239 (+23). She tallied seven birdies across the three days.
Tania Nunez posted one birdie on the final day and notched a score of 80 (+8). She tied for 66th overall with a combined effort of 243 (+27). She recorded five birdies for the tournament.
Pear Rittawee moved up one spot on the leaderboard into a tie for 77th with a three-day mark of 251 (+35). She produced one birdie in the final round and posted a score of 80 (+8). She tallied three birdies on the weekend.
With a three-day score of 256 (+40), Tanja Csaszar finished in 80th place. In the final round she posted a mark of 81 (+9). She notched two birdies for the tournament.
The Bears return to the course on Friday, March 19, for the Bama Beach Bash hosted by South Alabama. The tournament will be played at the Gulf Shores Golf Club.
“I was proud to see an improvement everyday on a challenging course. We didn’t quite put it together,” Head coach Natasha Vincent said. I’m looking forward to Gulf Shores this week. Congrats to Elin. She played patient this week and rolled it well considering the conditions.”
1. Nebraska – 884 (+20)
2. Texas State – 891 (+27)
3. Tulane – 900 (+36)
4. Chattanooga – 906 (+42)
5. Rutgers – 914 (+50)
6. Wisconsin – 916 (+52)
7. ULM – 919 (+55)
8. UCA – 920 (+56)
9. SMU – 922 (+58)
10. McNeese – 928 (+64)
11. Southern Miss – 930 (+66)
12. Seton Hall – 936 (+72)
13. Loyola-New Orleans – 968 (+102)
