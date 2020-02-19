MATHEWS, Louisiana – The University of Central Arkansas moved up six spots on the final day of competition at the LaTour Intercollegiate on Tuesday and finished in second place with a combined score of 833 (-31).
The Bears were led by Josh Turnock and Blaine Calhoon, who tied for second on the individual leaderboard with a 205 (-11).
The team score of 833 (-31) is the second-lowest three rounds in program history. Turnock and Calhoon tied for the fourth-best three-round total in UCA history with a 205 (-11).
Calhoon posted a bogey-free round of 67 (-5) which is tied for the best 18 holes of his career as a Bear.
He tallied five birdies on the day and 15 birdies over the three rounds.
His final score of 205 (-11) was the best three-round score of his career and earned the best finish of his career as he tied for second.
Turnock added five birdies and an eagle in his final round to finish with a 67 (-5).
Tuesday’s round added with the first two gave him a 205 (-11) for the tournament.
He posted the best finish of his career as he tied for second and shot the best three-round total of his career as well.
Turnock finished the tournament with 14 birdies and two eagles.
Trey DePriest moved up nine spots on the final day of competition with a round of 68 (-4).
He tallied six birdies on the day and 15 for the tournament.
He tied for 11th with a combined score of 209 (-7).
He recorded the best three-round score of his career in the Purple and Gray.
Spencer Jenkins tied for 27th with a three-round score of 214 (-2).
In the final round, he tallied two birdies and finished the day with a 73 (+1).
He produced 10 birdies over the two days.
Miles Smith finished the three rounds tied for 44th with a 218 (+2).
Smith posted a final-round score of 73 (+1) and notched four birdies. He compiled 10 birdies for the three rounds.
Brett Daughdrill, who competed as an individual, recorded a final-round mark of 73 (+1) and picked up three birdies on the day.
He finished with nine birdies for the tournament, and finished tied for 44th with a 218 (+2).
"We played great in the final two rounds and moved up the leaderboard,” UCA men’s golf coach Steve Range said. “I'm very proud of the team! I'm very happy for Blaine and Josh as they both finished tied for second at -11.”
UCA is back in action for The Challenge at Concession in Bradenton, Florida, at The Concession Golf Club.
The challenge is hosted by Ohio State and starts March 9.
