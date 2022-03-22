GULF SHORES, Alabama — After a solid second day on the course, the Central Arkansas women's golf team moved up in the standings to finish in seventh place at the Bama Beach Bash.
Playing as individuals, Pear Rittawee and Karley Whittington both took massive leaps on the leaderboard, as both players ended up in the top-12.
Rittawee jumped 12 spots in the standings to finish tied for 10th after shooting an even round three, hitting for birdie on holes four and 18.
Whittington was tied for the biggest jump in the standings from rounds two to three, shooting 2-under par to jump 27 places to finish in a tie for 12th.
Also jumping 27 spots was Camila Moreno, who shot a par 72 third round to get herself a 25th place finish.
Tania Nunez also finished 25th, ending the event a 15-over 231 after 54 holes of golf.
Elin Kumlin took a nice leap up, hitting a third round 72 to get back up to 40th place.
Pim-orn Thitisup ended her day with a pair of 5-over 77 rounds in two and three, ending the tournament 22-over 238.
Madison Holmes recovered to shoot a 4-over 76 in round three, climbing 14 spots in the rankings to finish tied for 54th.
Tanja Csaszar rounded out the team with a 29-over 245 after 54 holes.
South Alabama placed first as a team, besting Texas State in round three after being tied after 36 holes.
Dartmouth finished third place as a team.
Dartmouth also took home the top two individual spots, with Samantha Yao and Katherine Sung medaling, as well as Siti Shaari from South Alabama, who finished third.
