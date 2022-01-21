The University of Central Arkansas' men's basketball game with Liberty University has a new date.
The Bears and Flames will meet for the first time at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Farris Center.
The original game was scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Liberty program.
UCA is now off until next week's road games Thursday at North Florida and Saturday at Jacksonville University, both played in Jacksonville, Florida.
