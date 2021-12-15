The University of Central Arkansas had four players named to various All-America teams Tuesday, including sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson honored three times.
Hudson, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore from Spring, Texas, was named a first-team sophomore All-American by HERO Sports and was a second-team overall All-America by HERO Sports.
Hudson, finalist for the Walter Payton Award, was also named a second-team FCS All-American by the Associated Press.
Freshman running back Darius Hale from Pearland, Texas, earned first-team freshman All-America honors from HERO Sports along with offensive lineman Justin Lairy from Madison, Miss.
Hale finished second Monday in the Jerry Rice Award balloting, which goes to the top FCS freshman in the nation.
Defensive end Logan Jessup from Wynne, was a second-team sophomore All-American.
UCA's four honorees on the HERO Sports teams were the most of any school in the ASUN Conference.
Hudson was the ASUN Offensive Player of the Year, while Hale was the ASUN Freshman of the Year.
Lairy and Jessup were both named to the All-ASUN team last month.
