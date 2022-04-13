As with any spring football camp, new players learning the system is important, as is getting to the basics of football. It’s also generally a time to evaluate what the team has and see how players fit.
The Central Arkansas Bears saw that this spring, which culminated in the annual Purple-Gray game last Saturday.
“I think the main goal when you go through spring is just to see your team improve,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “And I think for practice one, all the way through the 15 practices you saw our team gradually improve at different positions. Bottom line is what I want to see us play really good situational football, which we did today at times.
“You see a ton of talent, I mean, a lot of new faces making plays, a lot of new numbers and that’s as fun and exciting. But you want to see just situational football and clean football and I think for the most part, our guys did a great job of that all day.
“Today really finishing with the spring game scrimmage and you can see that we got a chance to be a championship team. We’ve got to continue to get better through the next couple months at the little things and getting faster, get stronger. But the football side of it, we’re going to be OK. I like what we have to work with.”
Last season was not one to remember in the ASUN/WAC Challenge going 5-6, which left the roster to turn over quite a bit through the transfer portal or graduation.
So, have the Bears been able to navigate well through the offseason?
Brown thinks so.
“The way the transfer portal is and the world we’re living in, in college athletics, it’s just so easy to up and leave programs. And look, we’ve had our fair share of guys that moved on whether it was their decision or just a mutual decision. So, you’ve got to make some adjustments and fill roster spots, and I like the experience we brought in.
“I think the advantage you get when you recruit the transfer board is you get strong, big, physical, ready-to-go guys. I mean, it’s not like you’re getting freshmen ready to go quick. I mean, you can fill positions with transfers. I think that’s what we were fortunate enough to do. We still got a couple spots that will go recruit in this next little cycle of the transfer portal wave and so we’ll add a few faces probably this summer. But look, I love the group we’ve got. I think we’ve got a chance to really, really put on a good product on The Stripes next year 2022.”
With such a roster turnover that brought in at least 20 new players in this spring, as well as incoming freshmen this summer, the right combination of players will have to be found, but Brown said players will need to figure out how they fit into the 2022 UCA roster.
“I just want to see guys be self-motivated,” he said. “I want to see guys look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves how they improved their position on this football team. Look at how your position is to be determined by you. You’re the individual, and I know our guys are self-motivated. We’ve got great teammates. I want to see what leaders are going to rise to the top who are going to be our captains in 2022. That’s the best. That’s still up in the air.
“I want to see the guys that are going to lead when the lights are on and the crowds are not out here. I think that’s going to be big over the next few months, because we’ve got a difficult schedule for the 2022 football season. Our guys are excited about the challenge and I think we’re gonna see the best come from UCA Bear football with not only old faces but new faces that have come to the program as well.”
With spring practice over, the Bears will have a couple months off and then join back up over the summer for practice.
In the meantime, there are areas the team can improve.
“We’ll get a week and a half of workouts,” Brown said. “We’ll get them in the weight room and conditioning. They’ll have the month of May off and then really we won’t hit it full speed until the first week of June. And so we’ll get a good eight weeks in June and July to go really hard for our team to get bigger, faster, stronger. Leading up to fall can start in early August.”
The Bears 2022 campaign kicks off Sept. 1 at home against Missouri State.
