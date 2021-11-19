When the Central Arkansas Bears take on Tarleton State on Saturday in Stephenville, Texas, a part of the Bears’ future will be featured.
Already on display this season has been a trio of freshman running backs that have taken that room and seemingly been the driving force to the offense, but another freshman will be in the backfield Saturday.
Late in UCA’s 27-14 loss to Stephen F. Austin last Saturday, junior quarterback Breylin Smith broke his ankle in a similar fashion to breaking his opposite ankle against Sam Houston in 2018.
Thus, redshirt freshman Darius Bowers or freshman Hunter Loyd will be starting for the Bears.
During his Wednesday Zoom meeting with media, UCA coach Nathan Brown said both will be getting playing time, but the decision to name a starter will likely come prior to game time.
Throughout fall camp, Brown and his staff wasn’t really committed to a backup at that time, but during the season when time arose, Bowers was the one to get a bulk of playing time.
In the Bears’ 63-3 win over Texas Wesleyan on Nov. 6, Bowers was a perfect 3 for 3 for 60 yards and a touchdown pass.
Loyd did get a pass in that game as well, coming in for UCA’s final offensive series, completing a 2-yard pass.
Then, after Smith went down with his injury, Bowers came in and completed three of four passes for 30 yards.
So, with both of the primary quarterbacks for Saturday’s regular season finale being somewhat green to collegiate football, Brown said his team will have to lean on other aspects of the offense.
“With our quarterback situation, it's no secret we're going to have to rely on our offensive line and running backs,” he said. We're gonna start a first-year, first-game starter. Whoever starts, whether it's Darius Bowers or Hunter Loyd, that'll be their first start and both of them will play. We'll see kind of how the game plays out.”
Fellow freshman quarterback Tyler Gee is also traveling with the team this weekend should his play be necessary.
As for Tarleton, it’s a 5-5 team just like UCA heading into its Senior Day where 17 Tarleton seniors will play their final game.
The Tarleton State Texans are in the middle of a transition from Division II to Division I football and are one of the newcomers to the football-revitalized WAC.
When comparing AQ7 opponents, the Bears have a leg up, beating Abilene Christian, while the Texans fell to the Wildcats.
Otherwise, two schools had similar results to AQ7 schools.
Both lost to SFA, SHSU and Eastern Kentucky, while both beat Lamar.
Personnel-wise, Brown gave a short rundown and said a familiar face will be at quarterback for Tarleton.
They've got a very capable quarterback,” he said. “It's a big kid. I mean, 6-6, 230-pound kid. Actually, we are familiar with him. He was the starting quarterback for Western Kentucky in 2019 when we went to Bowling Green, Kentucky, and found a way to win that game. But he threw for over 300 yards on us. He’s a very capable passer. He's proven that all year.”
That quarterback is junior Steven Duncan, who completed 26 of 39 passes for 304 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a 35-28 UCA win.
Then on the outside, Brown said this is going to be “one of the better equipped wide receiver rooms that we’ve played in a few weeks.”
Brown said they are big receivers with length and do a good job of pushing the ball down the field.
Defensively, Brown said senior defensive back Devin Hafford will be a guy to watch for Tarleton.
Hafford attended Atascocita High School with Bears junior wide receiver Lujuan Winningham, so those two are familiar with each other.
Brown said Wednesday that Winningham will be a game-time decision, and should he suit up, the matchup with Hafford should be a fun one to watch for fans.
The Bears and Texans kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday with both teams looking to finish the season with a winning record.
The game will be broadcast from Stephenville, Texas, on 91.3 FM, 94.1 FM and ESPN+.
