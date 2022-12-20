The University of Central Arkansas Bears grabbed three more All-America honors Tuesday when the Stats Perform All-America teams were released.
Sophomore defensive end David Walker earned his fourth All-America honor in the past two weeks, being named a first-teamer by Stats Perform. Junior punt returner Jarrod Barnes was named a first-team All-America, his third honor of the postseason. Senior offensive lineman Jaylin Hendrix was a third-team All-America selection.
Walker, from Stuttgart, is one of three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award that goes to the top FCS defensive player in the country. He was the ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-America honors from three other organizations.
Barnes, from Cabot, led the ASUN in punt returns and was third in the nation with a 15.3-yard average. He also returned two punts for touchdowns, which tied for first in the nation. Barnes was also UCA’s leading receiver with 40 receptions for 708 yards and five more touchdowns.
Hendrix, from Everman, Texas, was a four-year starter for the Bears and earned All-ASUN honors for the second consecutive season.
Walker and Barnes were named to the HERO FCS All-American Team earlier this month while TaMuarion Wilson of Bryant was named to the Sophomore All-American Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.