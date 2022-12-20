x

Central Arkansas receiver / punt returner Jarrod Barnes was one of three Bears who were named All-American.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears grabbed three more All-America honors Tuesday when the Stats Perform All-America teams were released.

Sophomore defensive end David Walker earned his fourth All-America honor in the past two weeks, being named a first-teamer by Stats Perform. Junior punt returner Jarrod Barnes was named a first-team All-America, his third honor of the postseason. Senior offensive lineman Jaylin Hendrix was a third-team All-America selection.

