FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 16-0 run in the second half and a double-double from its lone senior carried the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a thrilling 91-87 ASUN victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday night at Alico Arena.
The Bears won their second road conference game, aided by a 32-point, 11-rebound performance from senior Eddy Kayouloud in another nail-biter with the Eagles. The previous two meetings between the teams both went to overtime, with FGCU winning both, including earlier this season in Conway.
This time, the Bears survived a lull to open the second half — an 11-0 scoring run by the Eagles that put them up 12 points — and responded with a 16-0 run of their own to grab the lead with 10 minutes remaining. From there it was a shootout, with neither team leading by more than six points.
UCA got consecutive three-pointers from Masai Olowokere, Elias Cato (two) and Camren Hunter over a three-minute span to stay in front. A three-point play by Kayouloud with 25.1 seconds left gave the Bears an 87-82 lead. FGCU scored but UCA’s Collin Cooper made two free throws with 11.4 remaining for an 89-84 lead.
The Eagles hit their 14th three-pointer of the game with 5.9 on the clock to draw within two but Kayouloud got loose for a game-sealing dunk on UCA’s inbounds play to set the final.
Kayouloud had the second huge game of his career against FGCU, after scoring a career-high 34 points and pulling down 17 rebounds in their matchup almost exactly a year ago (2/3/22) at the Farris Center. Kayouloud had 17 points and 7 rebounds at halftime on Thursday. The Paris, France native also passed Scottie Pippen and Joe Couch to move to No. 5 on the career scoring list at UCA with 1,612 career points.
“Me and Eddy have been here for a minute now,” said UCA’s acting head coach Brock Widders. “I told him he’s only got eight (regular-season) games left, eight guaranteed anyway. And I think Eddy wants to play at least nine. He showed that tonight. He came out here and he didn’t want to lose, you could see it every step of the way.
“He goes 14 for 20, 11 rebounds, four offensive.. he was the toughest guy on the floor tonight.”
UCA, which trailed 45-42 at halftime, connected on 13 three-pointers on the night, with Cato going 4 of 7 and redshirt freshman V.J. Reeves hitting 3 of 7. Seven different Bears made at least one three-pointer as UCA shot 43.3 percent from beyond the arc and 53.1 percent overall. Cato had 13 points, Reeves 11 and Olowokere 10. Sophomore point guard Camren Hunter orchestrated the show with 9 points and 10 assists.
“Cam Hunter was a very steady and poised point guard the whole night,” said Widders of the ASUN’s second-leading scorer. “I think that’s when we’re at our best. Teams are keying on Camren Hunter. He sees that and now he’s taking advantage of that by getting some of his other very capable teammates involved.
“Elias is always a tough guy for me, a guy that rebounds, a guy that can guard the 1, can guard the 5. He’s never going to back down from anybody. And that offensive side of him is something that he’s very capable of. So hopefully this just boosts his confidence and we can keep it going.”
Along with the 13 three-pointers, UCA scored 38 points in the paint, had five blocked shots (3 by Cato) and had just 10 turnovers.
UCA, which beat Queens University for its first ASUN road win back on Jan. 12, will try to make it three when it travels to Deland, Fla., today to take on the Stetson Hatters in a 1 p.m. matchup.
