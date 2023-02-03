x

Central Arkansas' Eddy Kayouloud drives past a Florida Gulf Coast defender during the Bears' win Thursday night.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 16-0 run in the second half and a double-double from its lone senior carried the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a thrilling 91-87 ASUN victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday night at Alico Arena.

The Bears won their second road conference game, aided by a 32-point, 11-rebound performance from senior Eddy Kayouloud in another nail-biter with the Eagles. The previous two meetings between the teams both went to overtime, with FGCU winning both, including earlier this season in Conway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.