Scrimmage No. 2 for the University of Central Arkansas Bears impressed their head coach on Saturday morning on “The Stripes.”
“I was pleased with our morning scrimmage,” said UCA head coach Nathan Brown. “We played with more tempo and pace on both sides of the ball today. It was good to get everyone out in a scrimmage situation this week. We held several guys last week out of caution but got everyone snaps this week.
“Our 1s were at a tap off thud pace and I thought it was good. They got game-like reps but kept each other upright and off the ground. We played physical football with the rest of our units and saw some guys move around and make some plays.”
Brown said fifth-year senior quarterback Will McElvain, in his second season at UCA after transferring from Northern Iowa, is playing at a high level.
“Will McElvain continues to impress me every single day,” said Brown. “He is making quick, precise decisions consistently. Our top three running backs looked good today in their reps. Kylin (James) moved around a lot and played several different spots and Darius (Hale) had a couple long runs.
“I feel like our first unit on the offensive line is playing confidently right now. (Redshirt freshman) Isaiah King and (sophomore) Collin Cooper both had some big catches today in parts of the scrimmage. (Sophomore tight end) Jordan Owens also had a big touchdown catch in a red-zone session from the tight end spot.”
The top defensive players saw some quality action Saturday as well, according to Brown.
“On defense it was good to get our first unit a lot of work. They weren’t tackling to the ground but they were moving around fast,” he said. “TaMuarion Wilson, Cameron Godfrey, and Tra Green are all really solid at safety right now. I think our defensive line will be a problem for a lot of teams this year. (Junior) David (Walker) and (senior) Logan (Jessup) really flashed today and (sophomore) Sam Horton had another big scrimmage.”
Brown said the special teams units could be a strength this season, particularly the return specialists.
“We had some quality special teams reps in the scrimmage and think we have the return game to be dangerous,” said Brown. “Jarrod (Barnes) and Christian (Richmond) are very dynamic in the return game and guys love blocking for guys that they know have a chance to create explosive plays. (Junior transfer placekicker) Jake Gaster was three for three on field goals today. That was huge for us.”
The Bears’ schedule will change somewhat this week with the start of school on Thursday.
“That will be our last live reps with a lot of guys for fall camp,” said Brown, entering his sixth season as head coach. “We are in a good spot and relatively healthy going into this week. School is about to start so there are new distractions and new routines about to happen. We have to be mature and manage that and continue to get ourselves ready to compete in two weeks in Stillwater against a really good Oklahoma State team.
“I really like this bunch. They’re going to be fun to watch. We have a ton of potential and the pedigree to be a really good football team. The challenge is going to be how quickly can we come together in all three phases and play championship caliber football. I would like to believe it will be quickly with this team.”
UCA opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at OSU in Stillwater, Okla. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. UCA’s first home game will be Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Texas College at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
