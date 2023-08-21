x

UCA quarterback Will McElvain scrambles to avoid the pressure during Saturday’s scrimmage at Estes Stadium.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

Scrimmage No. 2 for the University of Central Arkansas Bears impressed their head coach on Saturday morning on “The Stripes.”

“I was pleased with our morning scrimmage,” said UCA head coach Nathan Brown. “We played with more tempo and pace on both sides of the ball today. It was good to get everyone out in a scrimmage situation this week. We held several guys last week out of caution but got everyone snaps this week.

