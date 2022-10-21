Basketball season is fast approaching for the Central Arkansas Bears.
The Bears will hold a scrimmage Oct. 29 prior to the UCA-North Alabama homecoming game, which starts at 4 p.m.
The Bears will then open the season with an exhibition game Nov. 1 against Champion Christian at the Farris Center starting at 7 p.m. The regular season starts Nov. 7 with UCA playing at Wichita State. Tipoff for that game is set for 7 p.m.
“When I went to our conference convention in New Orleans back in April, the consensus of all the ASUN coaches who had coached at the Farris Center, that this was the toughest place to play in the ASUN,” UCA coach Anthony Boone told the Bear Backers during the weekly luncheon Tuesday. “It was because of you guys coming to the games. It’s a fun environment for us, making it an intimidating environment for them. Our attendance was up quite a bit last year. It was a lot of fun.”
The Bears finished the 2021-22 season at 11-20 overall and 7-9 in ASUN competition. The Bears were 8-4 at the Farris Center.
The Bears return ASUN freshman of the year Camren Hunter of Bryant. Hunter, who was picked to be a preseason all-conference selection, started all 30 games for the Bears a year ago. He averaged 14.1 points per game to lead the team. He also averaged 32.6 minutes per game, which led the team. He averaged 4.9 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game.
“Cam Hunter has looked really good,” Boone said. “He looks like he has improved from how he was last year. He’s shooting the ball a little better. As physically impressive as he was last year, he came in looking better than that. That doesn’t mean he’ll have better stats. His teammates might be a little better too. He’s growing more into the role of point guard and floor general.”
Boone also spoke highly of Eddy Kayouloud, who is a senior from Paris, France.
“Eddy did well for us last year,” Boone said. “He has some very entertaining ‘how did he do that’ games for us last year. We look for those two guys, and a number of others, to provide some great moments for us this season.”
Kayouloud averaged 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while playing 22.1 minutes per game.
Boone said he’s looking forward to the season.
“I can’t promise you what the results will be, but I will tell you that this is a great group of young men,” he said. “They work extremely hard, and they are fun to be around and will be fun to watch for you guys.”
Six of the payers of the Bears roster played high school basketball in Arkansas. They include: Hunter, freshman Sawyer Keith of Fayetteville, freshman Carl Daughtery of Maumelle, junior Collin Cooper of Fayetteville, freshman Cameron Wallace of Little Rock Parkview and sophomore Brendan Simmons of El Dorado.
